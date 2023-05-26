Victoria Beckham FINALLY set to rejoin Spice Girls for mystery project

Victoria Beckham is finally set to rejoin Spice Girls for a mystery project.

Mel B claimed the fivesome have an exciting announcement in the pipeline, promising that “all five girls” – Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria, will reunite professionally for the first time in 11 years.

The singer said the band will be releasing a statement soon, but are currently busy “perfecting” it.

Mel gushed that it’s something fans are “really going to love”.

She told The UK Sun: “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.”

“What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

When asked how Victoria was persuaded to take part in the mystery project, Mel said: “It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing.”

Mel continued: “She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time and we’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time; However, Geri suddenly left the band in 1998, and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of comeback concerts in 2007, and the last time they all performed together was at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2019, Spice Girls got back together for a reunion tour of the UK & Ireland, but Victoria declined to be a part of it.