Vernon Kay shares throwback photo from his modelling days

The presenter was just 24 when he was spotted by a modelling agency

Vernon Kay has shared a throwback photo from his modelling days.

The TV presenter stole the hearts of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here viewers this year, who dubbed the camp heartthrob ‘Vernon Bae’.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo from the day he was spotted by an agent from Select Model London, admitting it changed his life “forever”.

He wrote: “22yrs since my life changed for ever @ the clothes show live!!”

“@jameslnoel spotted me for @selectmodellondon on a cold December Friday in Birmingham!

“The following Friday I moved down to London for good……it all snowballed from there!!

“I’m so grateful for this moment, I think I’ve still got that @jigsaw top!!😂😂 @tetleysbeer can’t beat it!”

Vernon is best known for hosting a variety of popular game shows, including Family Fortunes and 1000 Heartbeats.

The popular host married Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly in 2003, who he shares his two daughter Phoebe (16) and Amber (11) with.

The news comes after Tess revealed her husband shed over two stone in just 21 days while on I’m A Celeb.