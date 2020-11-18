Vernon Kay opens up about meeting Tom Hanks: ‘He was the nicest fella’

Vernon Kay opens up about meeting Tom Hanks: ‘He was the nicest...

Vernon Kay has opened up about meeting Hollywood legend Tom Hanks.

The TV presenter expressed his admiration for the actor during Wednesday night’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here, where he opened up about an encounter with the star back in 2004.

“He was amazing,” Vernon told Giovanna Fletcher, “He was just the nicest fella. I interviewed him for The Polar Express.”

“He was so nice and at the end I said, ‘I know this is really unprofessional, but is there any chance you can sign this DVD cover of Forrest Gump for me?’

“And he’s like ‘no problem’, so he signed it: ‘To Vernon, good luck with the new gig, Tom Hanks.'”

A couple of years later, Vernon met Tom again while promoting The Da Vinci Code: “I’ll never forget it, I can see it now.”

“Tom Hanks saw me and he just turned to Ron Howard [the director] and he went: ‘Oh this is Vern, he’s alright he is.'”

“I’m like, he remembered my name,” Vernon gushed, “And he just turned around and said: ‘Vern, oh he’s a good guy!'”

Wednesday night’s show also saw the introduction of two new campmates, West End star Ruthie Henshall and classical singer Russell Watson.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! returns to Virgin Media One on Thursday at 9pm.