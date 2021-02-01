Tyson Fury and his wife Paris announce they are expecting their sixth child

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris announce they are expecting their sixth...

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have announced that they are expecting their sixth child.

The couple are already parents to Venezuela (10), Prince John James (8), Prince Tyson II (4), Valencia (3) and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 12 months.

Sharing the news on Gareth A Davies’ YouTube series, the boxer said: “Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I’m very thankful.”

“Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they’re all healthy. That’s the most important thing, you know, your health and your family,” he added.

“Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money.”

“It doesn’t really matter but the one thing you can’t get back is your family. You can’t get back time lost and that’s the crazy thing about it all.”

Tyson is the older brother of Love Island star Tommy Fury, who is dating Molly-Mae Hague.

After hearing the couple’s pregnancy news on Loose Women today, which Paris is a panellist on, Molly took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple.

She wrote: “Congratulations guys. Wasn’t even watching the TV and then I just heard this in the background and ran over.”