TWO Love Island stars confirmed for upcoming season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Not one, but two Love Island stars have been confirmed for the upcoming season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Montana Brown, who appeared on the show in 2017, and 2021 star Teddy Soares will take part in the 2023 instalment of the series.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “They’ve done the villa, but this is going to be absolutely nothing like that. The two shows are at the opposite ends of the reality TV spectrum.”

“Teddy and Montana are both well aware how challenging the show is and are determined to stick it out,” the insider continued at the time.

“Don’t expect either of these two to give it anything less than all they’ve got.”

Sharing the news via Instagram on Thursday, Montana wrote: “The cat is finally out the bag… I am on Celebrity SAS who dares wins coming out Tuesday 26th September… what an incredible experience and my goodness was it hard! How do you think I did guys? 😅.”

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and TOWIE stars Amber Turner and James Argent will also take part in the upcoming series.