TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet ‘postpone their wedding’ after devastating miscarriage

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have reportedly postponed their wedding, after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The TOWIE stars, who are parents to a two-year-old son named Brody, revealed they suffered a miscarriage with their second child in April.

According to The Sun, the couple will open up about their decision to postpone their nuptials on their ITVBe reality show Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps, which airs on Thursday night.

Georgia announced their pregnancy loss last month, and revealed they found out during their 12 week scan.

The 31-year-old posted a black and white photo of herself in a hospital bed, and wrote: “Our 12 week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op…”

“12 weeks of feeling every emotion, hoping & praying but in the end, nothing else we could of done.”

“We don’t really have the words to say right now except we are lucky to have amazing family & friends around us .. & most importantly we are blessed to have our beautiful Brody who we couldn’t of got through this without him.”

“We will have the words soon but right now we are taking time for us as a family,” she added.

In a separate post, Tommy wrote on Instagram: “& just like that life changes, it’s been a rough few days for my family but as always we keep it moving, Georgia is on the mend and it’s mine and Brodys mission to build her back up..”

“We was documenting the pregnancy for our show and found out the bad news whilst filming, and as a family we’ve always said we need to keep it real no matter what, so we are going to finish the show off and hopefully help some people along the way!” [sic]

Georgia, 31, and Tommy, 30, have been together since 2014, and announced their engagement last February.