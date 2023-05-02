TOWIE stars Amber Turner and Dan Edgar split after six years together

TOWIE stars Amber Turner and Dan Edgar have split, after six years together.

Following recent speculation, Amber took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to confirm the news.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I wasn’t going to post anything but due to speculation & questions I feel like I need to. Yes me and Dan have split.”

“I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thankyou.”

It comes after eagle-eyed fans spotted that Dan recently unfollowed Amber on the app, and the pair deleted all recent photos of each other from their feeds.

The reality stars started dating in 2017, and the highs and lows of their relationship was documented on The Only Way Is Essex.