TOWIE star Tom Pearce announces his engagement to Rebecca Walker

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

TOWIE star Tom Pearce has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Rebecca Walker.

The 33-year-old popped the question to the beautician during a romantic beach dinner in Bali on Wednesday night.

The Dubai-based reality star shared his happy news via a carousel of photos of the engagement on Instagram.

He captioned the stunning photos: “The girl said yes 💍.”

The couple were surrounded by white and red rose petals laid out in the shape of a heart.

Tom dressed up for the occasion in a full black outfit, while Rebecca wore a gorgeous sage and white silky maxi skirt, paired with a simple white crop top.

A host of Tom’s TOWIE co-stars congratulated the happy couple.

Joey Essex commented, “Congratulations my brother ❤️👏,” while Demi Sims wrote, “Congratulations tomskiiii!!! 👏👏👏❤️.”

James “Diags” Bennewith said, “Congratulations Tommy P ❤️ you pair of sexy lil mofos 🥂🍾💍,” and Shelby Tribble simply wrote, “Congratulations ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Pearce (@tom_pearce)

Pixie Lott and her new husband Oliver Cheshire also congratulated, as they respectively wrote, “Wow Tommy!!!! Amazing news congrats to you both these pics r beautiful!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “Congratulations ❤️🙌.”

It is not known when Tom and Rebecca first began dating, but they went Instagram official at the beginning of 2019.

Tom’s last known high-profile relationship with Made In Chelsea star Emily Blackwell in 2018.

