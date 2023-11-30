Ad
TOWIE star Nicole Bass announces the birth of her second child

Nicole Bass has announced the birth of her second child.

The 32-year-old shared the news with her 304k Instagram followers on Wednesday evening.

Alongside sweet photos of her newborn, the former The Only Way Is Essex star wrote: “A whole week of loving you 🥹🩷.”

 

“Welcoming our beautiful daughter Millie Nicole Beasley, born on the 22/11/23 weighing 7.2lbs at 9.50pm,” Nicole continued.

“Our hearts are so full of love I am so grateful for my two beautiful girls.🌍👣.”

Nicole announced her pregnancy in June, writing: “Double trouble on the way 👶🏻👣 Our Baby girl will be due to arrive November 2023 💗.”

The former TOWIE star and her mystery beau welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bella Rose, on November 7, 2022.

