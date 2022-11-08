TOWIE star Nicole Bass announces the birth of her first child

Former TOWIE star Nicole Bass has announced the birth of her first child.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram story on Monday to share an adorable video of her baby daughter’s hand clutching her finger.

The reality star wrote: “My baby girl came so quick, 2am this morning.”

“Mummy didn’t even get time to have pain relief, she came full pelt within two hours,” Nicole continued.

“Still can’t believe that. I did it, we did it & you were worth it all.”

Nicole announced her pregnancy back in April, sharing an emotional black-and-white video of her telling her friends and family about her pregnancy, and showing off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Half of you & half of me. Baby Beasley due October 2022, daddy & me can’t wait to hold you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Bass (@nicolecharbass)

Nicole continued: “We are so happy our hearts are full, baby you are so loved already.”

“Anyone who knows me personally, knows I have dreamed of this moment to have a family of my own, to have a family with the love of my life & the most amazing partner a girl could only wish for is a dream come true. I love you both dearly 👶💖💙”

The reality star joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2015 before leaving the following year. She rejoined the show in 2020 but, again, left one year later.