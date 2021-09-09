Home UK Showbiz TOWIE star Jess Wright marries William Lee-Kemp in stunning ceremony

TOWIE star Jess Wright marries William Lee-Kemp in stunning ceremony

The couple tied the knot in Spain

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Jess Wright has married her fiancé William Lee-Kemp in a stunning Spanish ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in front of their family and friends in Mallorca on Thursday afternoon.

The news was confirmed by Jess’ rep to HELLO! magazine, who will be sharing photos from their special day in a later issue.

William proposed to Jess during a romantic trip to the French Alps last March, just over a year after the couple started dating.

The lead up to the couple’s big day was filmed for a new ITVBe and ITV Hub show called ‘Jess Wright: The Wedding’.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Jess said: “Our road to the altar has been a hell of a journey to say the least we’re so excited to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between!”

“We can’t wait to share what is going to be the best day of our lives with everyone.”

