Amy Childs has reportedly welcomed twins with her beau Billy Delbosq.

A source close to the TOWIE star told The UK Sun: “Amy’s welcomed boy and girl twin babies.”

“She’s overjoyed, but exhausted after a long labour.”

“Amy and Billy are over the moon by their new arrivals,” the source continued.

The TOWIE star is already mum to five-year-old Polly, who she shares with ex Bradley Wright.

She is also mum to a four-year-old son, named Ritchie.