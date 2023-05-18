Tommy Fury opens up about plans to propose to Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury has opened up about plans to propose to Molly-Mae Hague.

The fan-favourite couple struck up a romance on Love Island 2019, and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The reality stars welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Bambi, on January 23.

Speaking on an episode of Loose Men, which marked Mental Health Awareness Week, Tommy revealed whether an engagement is on the cards.

The 23-year-old said: “My actual plan was to [propose] a lot sooner but obviously being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp, you’ve got to completely shut yourself off and focus on the fight.””

“So I can’t be going here, there and everywhere proposing. I‘m going to do it soon guys, I really am but it just takes a bit of time!”

Later in the show Tommy admitted: “I’m one hundred percent ready for marriage but as I said, it’s just finding the time!”

It comes after Tommy and Molly-Mae recently sparked rumours the boxer had finally popped the question, after returning from their first family holiday to Dubai with their baby girl Bambi.

In photos published by The UK Sun earlier this month, the PrettyLittleThing noticeably shielded her left hand as they were papped at the airport, covering her ring finger with her sleeve.

They later fuelled engagement rumours when they were papped leaving a hotel in Manchester, where they were celebrating his 24th birthday.

In the photos, Molly purposely hid her left hand inside her raincoat, leading fans to believe she may be hiding an engagement ring.