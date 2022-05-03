Tommy Fury addresses constant speculation he’s going to propose to Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury has addressed the constant speculation that he’s going to propose to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019 and ever since, fans have been speculating when the boxer will pop the question to his influencer beau.

Fans were convinced the reality stars had gotten engaged during their romantic trip away to New York at the beginning of this year, but Molly returned home without a ring.

Now fans are convinced that Tommy will pop the question on their upcoming vacation to Los Angeles following his win against fellow boxer Daniel Bocianski.

Speaking to The Sun about the speculation, the 22-year-old said: “Everyone is assuming we’re getting engaged but nobody will ever know when I’m going to as I’m a spur of the moment type of guy, I don’t plan things, if I’m going to do it I will just do it.”

Molly and Tommy have spent several months in a long distance relationship as the boxer endured a long training camp ahead of his fight.

Tommy is now looking forward to spending some quality time with his girlfriend, and relaxing on the trip to the US.

Tyson Fury’s younger brother saod: “It’s my birthday on the 17th too and we’re going to enjoy ourselves.”

“I can’t wait to forget about everything, not think about boxing, eat good food and put some weight on. We’re going to LA for two weeks and I can’t wait to get some sun.”

Tommy also opened up to the publication about his and Molly’s £3.5million “dream home,” saying: “It’s lovely to have our home together and not be renting, our cats enjoy it.”

“Everything is where it should be. I thank the lord that we live this life and everything is going well and how it should be.”