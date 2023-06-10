Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘lands six-figure book deal’ detailing her grief struggles

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has reportedly landed a six-figure book deal.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30, 2022 aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The late 33-year-old had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

Kelsey’s book will reportedly detail her struggle with grief after Tom’s death.

A source told The UK Sun: “It’s a huge deal worth six figures but Kelsey wrote it for other people in her position – it’ll chart her life after losing Tom.”

“She’ll be opening up about the dark times she’s faced, her struggles and the guilt she felt meeting someone new.”

“She wants it to be able to help others who have lost a partner at a young age.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kelsey had split from electrician Sean Boggans after just months of dating.

Kelsey and Sean are said to have met while on a break with her friends to Rhodes last September, eight months after Tom’s death.

A source told The UK Sun: “Kelsey has ended her relationship with Sean and is focusing on herself and the kids.”

“The anniversary of Tom’s death last month was incredibly difficult. Being alone is the best thing for Kelsey at this point in time.”

“After Tom passed away Kelsey threw herself into work and the children,” the source continued. “But as Tom’s anniversary approached she realised how much she was struggling and decided to end it with Sean.”

“Kelsey is being supported by her family and friends and is trying to keep her head up for the children.”

The source added that Sean understood Kelsey’s decision.

Kelsey previously revealed that her late husband Tom would be happy for her to find love again.

Speaking on her reality show, the 32-year-old admitted they never really discussed her moving on with another man – but Kelsey believes Tom would be “happy” for her to do so.

In an episode of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the mother-of-two visited a widows’ group at a local pub.

When asked by a fellow widower if she thought Tom would be “happy” to see her move on, Kelsey responded: “We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.”

“He’d just want me to be happy. And I’m so young.”

