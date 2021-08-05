Tom Parker receives positive news amid his ongoing cancer battle

He was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year

Tom Parker has issued a hopeful update amid his battle with cancer.

Back in October, the Wanted star told fans that he had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, and he has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The singer celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 4th, but spent the day attending a hospital appointment.

Taking to Instagram after his appointment, Tom wrote on Instagram: “Ok.. here goes. The last couple of days have been filled with dread and worry.”

“I’m pleased to announce that the results of yesterday’s scan (lovely birthday present 😂), are stable with a slight reduction in the tumour if anything.”

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work etc but overall a great day.”

He concluded: “Thanks to all our healthcare team. You are truly wonderful. And thank you all you lovely people out there sending love and support. It really is so appreciated. Time to celebrate 🥳💪🏻🍾”

