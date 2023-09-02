Tom Holland shares sweet photos as he wishes girlfriend Zendaya a happy birthday

Tom Holland shared sweet photos as he wished his girlfriend Zendaya a happy birthday.

The former Disney Channel star turned 27 on September 1.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, the Spider-Man actor shared a photo of Zendaya sitting on a boat, kitted out in snorkelling equipment.

Tom wrote: “My birthday girl 😍.”

He followed it up with another photo, this time of Zendaya walking two dogs through a park, writing: “😍😍😍.”

The Euphoria actress was first linked to her Spider-Man co-star in 2017, and the pair finally confirmed their romance in July 2021 – when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

In an interview for Elle’s September cover story, the 27-year-old gave a rare insight into their romance, revealing why she prefers to keep it out of the public eye.

Zendaya said: “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

In recent months, fans have been questioning whether Zendaya and Tom are secretly engaged after spotting some “clues”.

Back in May, they added fuel to the fire when Zendaya was pictured with a fan hiding her left hand in her pocket.

Reacting to the viral photo, one fan tweeted: “Oh they’re getting married.”

Another asked: “when was the last time we saw their left hands?” and a third penned: “okay they getting a lil too adamant about covering their left hands.”