Tom Holland announces he’s taking a break from social media for his mental health

Tom Holland has announced he’s taking a break from social media for his mental health.

In a video shared to Instagram on Saturday, the Spider-Man star said that social media platforms have been “detrimental” to his mental state.

The 26-year-old said: “Hi guys. So I’ve been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent that last 13, 14 years, however long I’ve been acting…I cannot seem to say what I need to say without ‘um-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ every five minutes, so I’m gonna try again.”

The English actor continued: “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

In the video’s caption, Tom encouraged his fans to donate to the charity Stem4 which supports positive mental health in teenagers.

He wrote: “Hello and goodbye… I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org . Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support – and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work.”

“Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with – it would be greatly appreciated.”

“There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health ❤️” Tom added.

One fan commented: “Proud of you Tom! 👏👏👏”, while another wrote: “I love you and I totally understand about how social media affects mental health ❤️”

This was Tom’s first Instagram post in six weeks.

The actor, who is dating Zendaya, has over 67.7 million followers on the app.

He is currently filming new show ‘The Crowded Room’ in New York, where he takes on the lead role of Danny Sullivan alongside co-star Sasha Lane.