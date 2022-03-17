Tom Hiddleston ‘engaged to Zawe Ashton’

Tom Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to Zawe Ashton.

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs on Sunday night, after Zawe was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Entertainment Tonight has since learned that the former co-stars are engaged and will be tying the knot.

Just Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at #EEBAFTAs 💘 pic.twitter.com/m8BAsQMP0l — tqnn ꩜ luv hiddles (@tannsxtom) March 13, 2022

The couple met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway.

In September 2021, the actors were spotted packing on the PDA while going for a swim in Ibiza, Spain.

Later that month, they walked their first red carpet together at the Tony Awards.