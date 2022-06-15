Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston has confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton.

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs back in march, after Zawe was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Tom confirmed the news in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, telling the outlet: “I’m very happy.”

Of course, there was more to the last several years than “Essex” and the first season of “Loki.” Hiddleston found time in March to propose to Zawe Ashton, his co-star in a 2019 West End revival of “Betrayal.” “I’m very happy,” he says. https://t.co/3DwefyhX18 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 14, 2022

The Loki star, 41, proposed to the Fresh Meat actress, 37, in March.

The couple met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway.

In September 2021, the actors were spotted packing on the PDA while going for a swim in Ibiza, Spain.

Later that month, they walked their first red carpet together at the Tony Awards.

Just Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at #EEBAFTAs 💘 pic.twitter.com/m8BAsQMP0l — tann⁹¹ 🇲🇽 VOY A VER A LOUIS (@tannsxtom) March 13, 2022