Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Tom Hiddleston has confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton.

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs back in march, after Zawe was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Tom confirmed the news in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, telling the outlet: “I’m very happy.”

The Loki star, 41, proposed to the Fresh Meat actress, 37, in March.

The couple met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway.

In September 2021, the actors were spotted packing on the PDA while going for a swim in Ibiza, Spain.

Later that month, they walked their first red carpet together at the Tony Awards.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us