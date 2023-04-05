Ad
Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black welcome second child via surrogate

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

The Olympian and his 48-year-old husband shared their surprised baby news on April 5, via The Times.

The couple welcomed a son, named Phoenix Rose, on March 28.

The notice in The Times read: “Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose.”

Tom and Dustin welcomed the first child together via surrogate in June 2018.

The couple named their son Robbie Ray Black-Daley – after the diver’s late father, who died back in May 2011 of a brain tumour.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017.

