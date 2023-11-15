This Morning star reveals Holly Willoughby ‘is still in a difficult place’

Dr. Ranj Singh has revealed that ex This Morning presenter, Holly Willoughby “is still in a difficult place” following her sudden departure from the show last month.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram last month to announce her shock departure from the popular morning show.

Holly has since made no television appearances apart from recently appearing in the Save The Children’s annual fundraising Christmas jumper campaign.

An early Christmas present in the form of these shots, taken in the Summer, of @hollywills promoting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on the 7th of December. 🎄🎁 These are beautiful. ☀️ 𝘚𝘩𝘦 is 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘂𝗹. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZxNg1zJDrt — Love Holly Willoughby (@hollywillslove) November 7, 2023

Dr. Ranji has now opened up about the future of his friend Holly, in an interview with Closer magazine.

The TV doctor regularly appeared on the morning show and offered medical advice to viewers.

The ex This Morning star revealed: “We all reached out and just want to make sure she’s all right.”

The TV personality spoke about the future of Holly’s television career and said: “Of course she will come back to TV, she’s too good not to.”

“I don’t know where or what show, but she’s so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely.”

The doctor admitted he reached out to Holly during the tough ordeal and said: “I messaged Holly just to check she was OK.”

“Everything that’s happened with her has been really tough. She replied and she’s good.”

“Obviously it’s a really difficult place for her to be in and she made a really difficult decision, but the kind thing to do is to reach out and just check in,” Dr. Ranji added.

Holly quit the popular morning show last month after a report revealed news of the star’s alleged kidnap and murder plot.

She has since remained silent on social media.