Holly Willoughby makes TV return – just weeks after This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby has made her first appearance on TV since her This Morning exit.

The 42-year-old appeared in the Save The Children’s annual fundraising Christmas jumper campaign.

The TV presenter took to her Instagram account last month to announce her shock departure from the popular morning show.

Holly joined a slew of celebrities including Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore in the campaign, which aims to promote the improvement of the quality of life of children all over the UK, through better education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

In the video, the celebrities wore second-hand jumpers for the fundraising project.

In the ad, Holly said: “Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it’s so easy to get involved!”

Holly Willoughby returns to spotlight for important cause weeks after quitting This Morning https://t.co/rCoyC9SYX4 — DJPOLY (@DJPOLY_M) November 7, 2023

“Simply put on your favourite Christmas jumper on 7th December and donate £2.”

“You don’t even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knit that you’ve had for years or go to a charity shop and find a cool vintage one.”

Holly’s shock departure from This Morning came after news broke over her alleged kidnap and murder plot.

“I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’.”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

ITV are currently in talks to replace the popular presenter – with famous faces such as Abbey Clancy rumoured to take Holly’s place.