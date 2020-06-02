This Morning shows support for Black Out Tuesday live on air

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield showed their support for the Black Out Tuesday campaign during today’s show.

The action was initially launched by music industry leaders, who said they would suspend business on Tuesday in solidarity with the black community – following the death of George Floyd last week.

Instead of posting on social media today, people are being encouraged to take this day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity.

Speaking on today’s show, Phillip said: “We at This Morning are pledging to support, reflect and re-educate ourselves because it is such an important issue.”

“We would like to take a moment to reflect, to think about how we educate ourselves to read as much as we can today, and obviously into the future, not just for today.”

“We should take some time to mark today’s message, which simply says, Black Lives Matter.”

Their statement was then followed by a minute of silence.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond then called into the show to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement, and became emotional as she spoke about George Floyd’s death.

Speaking on the phone, Alison said: “I am a mother to a 15-year-old black boy, so sorry, when I saw that image of George Floyd I saw my brothers, saw my father, I saw my son, I saw anybody’s son, and I was disgusted to my core and it hurt me to the pit of my stomach to think this is 2020 and we’re seeing that.”

“I believe this movement, Black Lives Matter, is so wonderful and important, and when I see my white and Asian brothers and sisters stand by us they understand what we are going through as a black people.”

“Just appeal to your basic goodness, it’s not about all lives matter, it’s about how when black lives matter then all lives will matter, you understand?”

Alison then advised people to “read more” and “educate yourself” during Black Out Tuesday.

“Standing by your black brothers and sisters is a beautiful thing to do, there is one race the human race,” she said.

“When something bad happens in the world it is so easy to move on in the world, but it’s important not to do that. Do the blackout today on Instagram and Twitter.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.