Peaky Blinders creator reveals another major actor was supposed to play Tommy Shelby

Peaky Blinders creator reveals another major actor was supposed to play Tommy...

The creator of Peaky Blinders has revealed Jason Statham was originally supposed to play Tommy Shelby in the hit BBC series.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has become famed for playing the ruthless Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, but it turns out he almost lost the role to Jason.

Speaking to Esquire, Steven Knight recalled: “I met them both in LA to talk about the role and opted for Jason.”

“One of the reasons was because physically in the room Jason is Jason. Cillian, when you meet him, isn’t Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid enough not to understand that.”

However, Steven changed his mind after he received a text from Cillian.

He said: “Afterwards, he sent me a text saying, ‘Remember, I’m an actor.'”

“Which is absolutely the thing because he can transform himself. If you meet him in the street he is a totally different human being.”

