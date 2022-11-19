THIS member of the Royal Family is ‘watching I’m A Celeb’ in support of Mike Tindall

Princess Anne is reportedly watching I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in support of Mike Tindall.

The former rugby player is married to the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Phillips.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Princess Anne has more of a sense of humour than we recognise.”

“She can be very stern, but she’s actually one of the most natural people within the family unit,” the correspondent continued.

“She will laugh, she will joke and I think she’d probably find his antics in the jungle quite funny. I don’t think she will be offended in the least about the underpants story.”

Last week, Mike left his campmates and viewers alike in hysterics as he detailed a hilarious story about accidentally flashing his boxers at his mother-in-law.

The former rugby star recalled his wife’s 30th birthday, in which he took to the dancefloor to show off his moves.

Mike told his campmates that he “s**t dropped” while on the dancefloor with Princess Anne and split his trousers.

To make matters worse, the boxers he was wearing at the time read: “Nibble my nuts”.

The former rugby star hilariously added that Princess Anne had retorted: “I’d rather not!”