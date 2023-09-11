This is why everyone is talking about Harry Styles right now

Harry Styles is currently trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), after he was papped swimming in a public pond.

The former One Direction star stripped down to a pair of green swimming shorts and enjoyed a dip in London’s Hampstead Heath on Sunday, amid the British heatwave.

The singer, 29, showed off his toned physique and tattoos as he dived into the pond to cool off.

The sighting has sent fans into a frenzy, with many tweeting hilarious reactions to the photos.

One fan wrote: “imagine being in hampstead heath ponds and you see harry styles in his swim shorts diving into the same water i think I’d drown.”

Another tweeted: “these photos are life changing.”

It comes amid Harry’s rumoured romance with actress Taylor Russell.

The pair appeared to confirm their romance last month when Harry attended the opening of her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre with James Corden.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Taylor was papped cosying up to Harry before they headed to an after-party.

An insider told the outlet: “Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.”

“They are clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together.” Taylor has been dubbed a “rising star”, and has already appeared in a number of productions. The Canadian actress previously starred in the Netflix science fiction series Lost in Space, before she was cast in the critically acclaimed indie film Waves in 2019. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Russell (@tayrussell) The 29-year-old also starred in 2019’s Escape Room and its 2021 sequel, and landed a huge role opposite Timothée Chalamet in the 2022 film Bones and All. Taylor and Timothée sparked romance rumours during the film’s press tour, but its unknown if the pair ever dated. In addition to her acting work, Taylor is also a trained ballet dancer, and has previously modelled for major brands like Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren. Prior to his rumoured romance with Taylor, Harry was linked to Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan.

The former One Direction star had been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

Back in March, Harry was also spotted kissing Olivia’s close pal and model Emily Ratajkowski while in Tokyo.