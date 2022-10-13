This is why Ant and Dec will NOT be attending the 2022 National Television Awards

Ant and Dec will NOT be attending the 2022 National Television Awards.

The presenting duo are up for two awards at tonight’s awards show – Best TV Presenter and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for their show Saturday Night Takeaway.

The pair have won the best TV presenter award for the past 20 years but if they win it tonight, they will not be able to accept it in person.

This is because they have both tested positive for Covid-19, and have had to cancel all work commitments.

A spokesperson for Ant and Dec told MailOnline on Wednesday: “After both feeling unwell Ant and Dec have tested for Covid and unfortunately have both tested positive.”

“The duo will be postponing work commitments whilst they recover.”

A source previously told the outlet: “Ant and Dec are gutted. They love the NTAs, it’s the best night in TV, and for them it’s an event they always look forward to.”

“They’re both feeling really poorly but will be watching the show from bed and hope to be well and working again soon.”

Ant and Dec were also due to present the two-hour Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician special this week; however, former BGT host Stephen Mulhern has been called in to replace them.