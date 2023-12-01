This is what everyone is saying about securing Girls Aloud tickets

Tickets for The Girls Aloud Show went on general sale on Friday at 9am, following two days of presales.

Within hours the foursome have sold over 200,000 tickets for their shows across the UK and Ireland.

After the success of their pre-sale tickets, the legendary girlband added additional performances to the tour – which saw an extra date added in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Tickets for the Saturday, May 18 show have sold out, with a limited number of tickets left for Friday’s gig.

Fans have now taken to X to share their thoughts on the ordeal of securing tickets in both the pre-sale and general sale, with many surprisingly making it through to the end of Ticketmaster’s lengthy que.

Just spent hundreds on Girls Aloud ✨ pic.twitter.com/njiWTf88Ns — ‎Christopher 🦝 (@chrismegrath) December 1, 2023

Girls Aloud tickets secured pic.twitter.com/YezjHR6pHV — teen foil (@BRATTYBARBl) December 1, 2023

The Girls Aloud Presale Mania is on! Got a standing ticket to the Dublin show, because it went directly to the Ticketmaster, skipping the dreaded Ticketek queue pic.twitter.com/p8BkRBkXkU — Mikhael Agafonov (@themikeymoscow) November 29, 2023

If you didn’t manage to bag tickets to the two gigs, some fans seem to be reselling their’s:

Listed my 2 #GirlsAloud tickets for Saturday 18 May in 3Arena on Ticketmaster as a resale. Bought 2 for the Friday show instead. I sold them for €77 so hopefully https://t.co/AqAsVCiGSi doesn’t jack the prices up too much #ticketfairy — Gemma (@96Gems) November 30, 2023

Would there be anyone willing to buy my extra 2x Girls Aloud tickets for 18th of May at The 3Arena Dublin. Selling for face value and happy to show all proof of purchase, anyone interested should pls send a dm xx #GirlsAloud #GirlsAloudtickets #3arena #ticketfairy #ticketmaster — David jackson (@Davidjackson000) December 1, 2023