Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

This is what everyone is saying about securing Girls Aloud tickets

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Tickets for The Girls Aloud Show went on general sale on Friday at 9am, following two days of presales.

Within hours the foursome have sold over 200,000 tickets for their shows across the UK and Ireland.

After the success of their pre-sale tickets, the legendary girlband added additional performances to the tour – which saw an extra date added in Dublin’s 3Arena.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Girls Aloud (@girlsaloud)

Tickets for the Saturday, May 18 show have sold out, with a limited number of tickets left for Friday’s gig.

Fans have now taken to X to share their thoughts on the ordeal of securing tickets in both the pre-sale and general sale, with many surprisingly making it through to the end of Ticketmaster’s lengthy que.

If you didn’t manage to bag tickets to the two gigs, some fans seem to be reselling their’s:

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us