THIS is the Love Island couple fans want to see more of

The summer series of Love Island 2023 kicked off on Monday June, 5.

It saw five boys – Mehdi, George, Mitchel, André and Tyrique, and five girls – Ruchee, Molly, Jess, Catherine and Ella, enter the villa.

Three bombshells have already entered the villa – Zachariah, Whitney and Sammy, within just five days of its start date.

On Friday night, the first recoupling of the season took place.

George was subsequently the first Islander to be dumped from the Love Island villa, as he was the only remaining single boy.

Love Island fans have since called for more airtime for Ruchee and André – as they believe they’re a strong couple.

One Twitter user penned: “you can literally see andre and ruchee going for a chat in the background why are we watching another molly and sammy conversation,” while another said: “So cuteee😊,Finally got my shippp😩🥺❤️. Ruchee and Andre😍. All I need is screentime 😩🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

So cuteee😊,Finally got my shippp😩🥺❤️. Ruchee and Andre😍. All I need is screentime 😩🙏🏾🙏🏾.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O2dhMDBPDE — Thelma Alas❤️❤️❤️ (@AlaereThelma) June 9, 2023

Do think that was right producers? Making us miss the proper progression of Andre and Ruchee, for Molly Island???Huhhh!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KkTifgmRgL — JOJOE🇬🇭 (@jojoeamps_) June 9, 2023

being bombarded with molly left, right and centre but nothing of andre and ruchee? why? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Dd4pHLxcMi — ℛ. (@rosairesau) June 9, 2023

I need more ruchee & Andre less Molly #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/ty4fLOJVQq — mya (@myasdvm6) June 9, 2023

I can literally see a Ruchee and Andre going for a chat but instead those bastard producers wanna focus on boring Molly and Lord farquad #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dAu6GpSIAE — Lauren😗 (@Laurreenn___) June 9, 2023



