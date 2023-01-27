Things in the villa heat up with a game of dares in Love Island teaser

Things in the Love Island villa heat up with a game of dares on tonight’s episode.

In a teaser for Friday night’s show, the Islanders must pop a balloon in the sexiest way possible in order to unlock their dare.

Olivia is dared to snog the two contestants she thinks are the most attracted to her; she chooses Tom and Spencer.

Meanwhile, new bombshell Spencer is dared to snog the three girls he thinks are the sexiest in the villa; Tanyel, Lana and Olivia.

Tom is then dared to name the three Islanders he thinks would make up his ideal partner; he chooses Olivia’s face, Zara’s body, and Lana’s personality.

Other dares include choosing which couples are the most and least compatible, and who are the most and least trustworthy contestants.

What will the Islanders reactions be to the saucy dares?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

