These two I’m A Celeb stars have secretly been friends for YEARS

Boy George and Chris Moyles have been secretly friends for years.

The pair entered the jungle as part of the original I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up earlier this month.

However, they have yet to reference their secret friendship on the show.

Boy George and Chris met through the radio legend’s girlfriend Tiffany Austin.

Tiffany has been the pop icon’s day-to-day manager since 2018 and has been dating Chris since 2015.

The pair are said to be such close friends that Boy George even called the couple when he came home to his alarm going off.

Discussing the incident during his appearance on the Chris Moyles Show, the former Culture Club member said: “I came home one night, and the alarm was off, so I was freaking out.”

“Chris and Tiff turned up and Chris went in first,” Boy George continued. “I was like, ‘I’m not going in there.’ He went in, looked around. There was no one in there. It was fine. I would’ve stayed outside all night.”

The radio legend hinted at their friendship when he explained that Tiffany had done shopping for the singer.

“My girlfriend works with George. There was a lovely moment where we dropped shopping to his house.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.