THESE popular Love Island stars have been linked to the All Stars series

Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel have been linked to the Love Island: All Stars line-up.

The popular dating show will return to South Africa early next year – but this time some familiar faces will return to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. While the line-up has not yet been confirmed, sources say 2018 stars Megan and Georgia could be appearing on the show.

During a recent interview with Goss.ie, Maura Higgins confirmed she was asked to appear on the new series – but turned it down.

The 32-year-old, who is dating Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, told us: “I can’t see myself ever doing that again, no. I’ve been asked, but I’ve said no.” “I just think, I’ve done it once, I’ve had my time on Love Island. I don’t really want to go back in time, I want to look to the future.”