The X Factor ‘set to return’ after five years

The X Factor is reportedly set to return to our screens next year.

According to The Daily Star, music mogul Simon Cowell wants to revive the ITV series in 2023, five years after it last aired.

An industry source told the publication: “It has been decided that the time is right to bring X Factor back. It’s really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can’t wait to get started.”

Simon has reportedly struck a big-money deal with a production company, and the show may not air on ITV.

“Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year,” the source claimed.

“Producers want to recapture the magic the show had when it was first on TV. The focus will all be on the competition element of the show, rather than the razzle dazzle.”

The X Factor first aired back in 2004, and it has helped to launch the careers of some huge artists – including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Jedward.

The programme hasn’t aired since 2018, and it was reportedly axed last year.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement at the time: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”