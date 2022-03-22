The Wanted’s Tom Parker writes book about his brain cancer battle: ‘It’s not about dying, it’s about living’

Tom Parker has announced that has written a book all about his battle with brain cancer.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020, and he has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy since.

The Wanted star said the book will be about his life, insisting “it’s not about dying.”

He wrote on Instagram on Monday: “Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer. My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It’s a book about living.”

“It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what. It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”

Tom’s bandmate Jay McGuinness commented on the post: “This is going to be EPIC. If you do book signing I’m available as security.”

Back in November, Tom shared incredible news in November that his tumour is “under control.”

Alongside a photo with his wife Kelsey and their two young children, Tom wrote: “I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. 😭😭😊😊”

“Such a mix of emotions . We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me,Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo.”