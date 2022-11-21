Ad
The third star has been voted off I’m A Celeb

Sue Cleaver has become the third celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!

The Coronation Street star received the fewest votes from the public on Monday, meaning her time in the jungle has come to an end.

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas was voted off the show on Sunday night.

Loose Women star Charlene White was sent home on Friday night.

The show continues on Tuesday night on Virgin Media One and ITV.

