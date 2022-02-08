The most embarrassing moment in BRITs history has been revealed.

Ahead of the 2022 BRIT Awards, which take place tonight, Betfair Casino asked over 2000 adults to vote for the most embarrassing/awkward moment to happen at the awards show to date.

Madonna’s epic fall at the 2015 BRITs was voted the most embarrassing moment to date.

Sam Fox and Mick Fleetwood’s hosting efforts in 1989 which was plagued with missed cues, awkward exchanges and the wrong winners being announced was voted the second most embarrassing BRITs moment.

Also making the top five most awkward moments was Jarvis Cocker flashing on stage while Michael Jackson was performing in 1996, Adele flipping the bird after host James Corden cut her off mid-speech and Liam Gallagher throwing his microphone and trophy into the crowd in true rocker fashion in 2010.

Fans also voted for their most memorable performance in the awards show’s history, with the honour going to Adele’s incredible performance of Someone Like You at the 2011 BRIT Awards.

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place tonight at London’s O2 Arena, and will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz will perform on the night.

Check out the full list of nominees here.