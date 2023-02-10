Tanyel reveals doubt over THIS Love Island couple’s romance

Tanyel Revan has revealed her doubts over Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins’ romance.

Last week, the 24-year-old set his sights on the actress after he received a less than enthusiastic reaction from Samie Elishi – whom he had chosen to couple up with.

Kai had been coupled up with Tanyel prior to this.

Tanyel has since revealed she has doubt over whether Kai and Olivia’s romance will last.

Upon her exit from the Love Island villa, the 26-year-old was asked what she thought of their relationship.

The hairstylist responded: “In the beginning I was concerned. I thought, ‘He only liked Samie the day before.’”

“He really fancied Samie so that took me by surprise when he then turned his attention to Olivia. He never mentioned that he fancied her [to me]. I just don’t know if it will last.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

