Take That announce exciting new venture ahead of stadium tour

We have some good news for Take That fans.

Band members Gary Barlow and members Mark Owen and Howard Donald announced via their Instagram Stories that they have created their very own podcast.

It will see the popular boy band revisit their successful 30-year music career across 6 episodes, with the first launching next Thursday, October 19.

The band first formed back in 1990 alongside Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

Robbie left the band in 1995 and launched a highly successful solo career, while Jason exited the group in 2014.

In a statement, the band said: “Who’d have thought after all this time we’d be adding professional podcasters to our resumes?”

“It’s been a real treat to sit down together and just chat – about some things we’ve talked about before and some things we haven’t.”

“We hope people enjoy listening to us as we reminisce on old times and look ahead to the future of Take That.”

The podcast will see the three members reflect on the memories and experiences they have made together over the years, receiving video messages from special guests.

This comes after the trio announced their new album This Life to be released on November 24th alongside their new single Windows which was released on September 22nd.

The band previously announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024, with special guest Olly Murs.

This Life On Tour will see the trio play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland – including two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena in April.

Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

2011’s Progress tour broke box office records by selling over 1 million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard’s annual ‘Top 25 Tours’ list, placing third worldwide.