Netflix release trailer for ‘raw and honest’ Robbie Williams docuseries

Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming Robbie Williams docuseries.

The official synopsis for the highly anticipated show reads: “Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.”

“Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines.”

‘Robbie Williams’ is coming to Netflix on November 8.

Check out the official trailer below: