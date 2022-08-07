Taika Waititi sparks rumours he’s secretly MARRIED Rita Ora

Have Taika Waititi and Rita Ora secretly tied the knot?

The couple have been dating since last year, and reportedly got engaged back in June.

Taika recently sparked rumours he and Rita are already married, after he was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Back in June, The Sun reported that the British singer and the New Zealand director were hoping to wed in an intimate, low-key ceremony abroad “soon”, before celebrating their marriage in a big London bash later this year.

A friend of the couple told the publication at the time: “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’”

Rita, 31, and Taika, 46, have known each other for years, but their relationship only turned romantic in 2021 after they grew close working together in Australia. Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but the pair split in 2018. The exes share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.