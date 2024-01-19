Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard share heartfelt tributes to Good Morning Britain colleague who quit

Susana Reid and Ben Shepard have shared heartfelt tributes to their Good Morning Britain colleague who quit the show.

The GMB hosts bid farewell to the “showbiz guru” Nick Rylance, who worked as head of film at ITV daytime for over eight years.

Nick is set to commence his new role as a client partner for the UK-based publicity agency Organic straight away.

Both Susanna and Ben took to Instagram to wish their former colleague the best of luck in his new endeavour.

Sharing a snap of himself and Nick beaming alongside presenter Lorraine Kelly, Ben wrote: “Lovely morning lots of smiles and memories good luck Nick, we’ll miss you!”

Meanwhile Susanna took to her story to post a sweet selfie of her alongside Ben and Nick captioned: “Farewell drinks for our amazing Showbiz guru @nickrylance.”

As Nick was the head of film at ITV, he worked not only on Good Morning Britain but also on both Lorraine and Loose Women.

The chat show host Lorraine, shared a tribute to her Instagram and wrote: “A lovely send-off for our @nickrylance – the best in the biz. Worked with him for over 20 years interviewing more stars than there are in heaven.”

“A beautiful speech by our @vejk100 – we will miss you lovely Nick! Good luck with your new adventure #friendship #love.”

Moved by the touching tribute, Nick commented: “It’s all been so overwhelming, I have enjoyed today so much. Thank you for being you and thank you @vejk100 for that deeply moving and entertaining speech. Love you loads ❤️”

The ITV family were hit with a huge loss recently after the death of longtime presenter Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper on January 5th.

During a Monday morning broadcast last week, Kate’s email message to viewers was recorded as a taped audio segment by Susanna.

A montage of the family accompanied Kate’s emotional words.

She said: “Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me.”

“It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek’s family.”

“They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.”

“And that is the wonderful thing, isn’t it, about our GMB family – that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life.”

“Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too.”

She continued: “I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can’t fight for themselves.”

“And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.”

“I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on GMB to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.”

“I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.”

“Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past.”

“I send love and support to you too.”

“We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle.”

“I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon.”

“In the meantime, hug your loved ones close – all my love, Kate.”