Strictly’s Shirley Ballas details ‘nerve-racking’ death threats: ‘It takes its emotional toll’

Shirley Ballas has detailed the “nerve-racking” death threats she receives.

In December, the head judge of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing revealed she was taking some time off, after facing an “immense amount of trolling”.

Speaking on the new ITVX documentary Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls, Shirley said: “I’ve had people draw coffins with me in it with somebody with a spade that said, ‘Die you b***h’.”

“It’s when it is personal about myself and my family and it affects my mental health,” Shirley explained. “I am not just talking about your phone.”

“I am talking about being in public. You worry about those same strange people that write these kinds of messages.”

“Are they lurking in dark corners? Are they hiding behind walls when you go somewhere?”

“Sometimes at night, I lie there and wonder, Are they suffering? Are they lonely? Is it funny to them?”

“This whole experience has made me much more vigilant,” the professional dancer continued.

“I cannot say that I leave my front door unless I am on point. I never relax. It has changed my life completely I would say.”

“These are some of the very sexual messages that I get constantly from various different people.”

“Some are so nerve-racking that I can’t show you.”

Olivia explained that she’s surprised by how Shirley appears so strong and confident on TV, despite the persistent trolling.

Shirley replied: “That’s in front of the camera, it’s behind the smile.”

“I think as I’ve grown into the show I’ve become more aware of things.”

“In 2017 and 2018 I wasn’t so aware because I wasn’t on social media. But now, you know, everybody’s on social media.”

“I got this job at 57,” Shirley explained. “I wasn’t in this industry all my life.”

“I love this experience, the fact I can help all the charities. I love those channels that this job gives me but it also gives you this other side.”

“For every ten awful messages I get, I will get 1,000 brilliant messages.”