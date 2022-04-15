Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington make their romance ‘Instagram official’

Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkvoa and Kai Widdrington have gone Instagram official.

Just days after they finally went public with their romance, Nadiya shared a sweet snap of her and Kai holding hands on her Instagram Story.

The pair were enjoying a romantic dinner at The Ivy, and were later papped leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand.

The professional dancers reportedly grew close last year after Nadiya’s split from her footballer beau Matija Skarabot.

The pair were then spotted kissing in the lobby of Newcastle’s Malmaison hotel back in January while on tour with Strictly.

The news comes after The Sun recently reported that the couple have decided to move in together.

According to the outlet, the couple have been “inseparable” since Nadiya returned to the UK after visiting her 5-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matija, in Slovenia.

A source told the publication: “Moving in together was the obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They’ve grown so close and it just made sense.”

“Kai helped Nadiya move in her belongings this week and they’re excited about making their property feel like a shared home.”