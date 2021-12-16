Strictly finalist AJ Odudu ‘devastated’ as injury leaves her ‘unable to move without crutches’

AJ Odudu has admitted she’s “devastated” after an injury on her foot has left her “unable to move without crutches”.

The TV presenter is due to compete in the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend, but hasn’t been able to practice after obtaining an “agonising” injury on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to update her fans, the 33-year-old wrote: “I’ve got a repeated traumatic impact injury to my right ankle affecting the joint, capsule and ligaments themselves.”

“I can’t pinpoint a moment it actually happened during training but the pain came on suddenly on Monday night. 🤒”

“The pain was so acute that I projectile vomited and currently I can’t put any weight on my right foot without agonising discomfort. Because I’m unable to move without crutches, we haven’t been nor will be able to rehearse properly ahead of the live final.”

“To say I’m devastated would be a huge understatement and I am gutted. 😭,” AJ added.

“THAT BEING SAID, whilst it’s not the week I had planned I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” she continued.

“I’m surrounded by a fantastic medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet PLUS, I have the most incredible partner @kaiwidd who is carrying me emotionally and physically (literally). 😆”

“Thanks for all your messages. I sincerely hope it will be all right on the night. 🤞🏾✨🙏🏾 ❤️”

AJ and her pro dance partner Kai Widdrington are set to compete against EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice, and former Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe for the glitterball trophy this weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 is on December 12 at 7pm on BBC One.