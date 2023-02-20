Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec expecting their first child together

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The professional dancers, who met back in 2010, shared the exciting news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine.

Janette found out she was pregnant with her “little miracle” at the end of last year, after years of struggling to conceive.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had been planning on starting IVF treatment just before they discovered Janette was expecting.

Aljaz said: “I feel like I’ve been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.”

“I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too.”

Speaking about her 12-week scan, Janette said: “I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me.”

“I didn’t realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about. We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, ‘It’s already dancing.'”