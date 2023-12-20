Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier’s ‘mystery pal’ revealed

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier’s “mystery pal” has finally been revealed.

The pair were spotted cosying up together after the Strictly final on Saturday, December 16.

Bobby missed out on the Glitterball trophy, after Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won the hit BBC show.

The MailOnline have revealed that the star’s pal is fashion stylist, Sienna Penman from Essex.

The pair were papped catching up in a restaurant where they reportedly laughed and hugged each other, with sources confirming to the publication that they have been close friends since school.

A source told the outlet: “Bobby and Sienna have been close friends for many years, since school in fact.”

“They confined in each other about most things and had a lot to talk about after Bobby’s time on Strictly.”

“Clearly they get along very well but as yet there’s nothing romantic between them and Sienna has a boyfriend who she’s in a long-term relationship with.”

Bobby is reportedly dating fashion consultant Boadecia Evans, although the couple are yet to publicly confirm their romance.

While talking with presenter Claudia Winkleman during one of the live Strictly shows, the 20-year-old revealed that he was sharing a bed with someone and had woken them up by performing a dance move.

He admitted: “I woke up one moment doing this… I woke myself up doing that and then the week before, the person that I shared a bed with, I turned and said this is the industrial twist…”