Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier hints at new romance

Bobby Brazier has hinted at a new romance in his life.

The EastEnders actor is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

It was previously reported that Bobby had avoided the Strictly curse by splitting from his girlfriend of 18 months Liberty Love ahead of the show.

On Saturday night while Bobby and Dianne were awaiting the judges’ results, host Claudia Winkleman asked him how he practices his moves.

The EastEnders actor said: “I woke up one morning doing this [Bobby flung both arms into the air].”

“I woke myself up doing that. The week before, the person I shared a bed with, I turned and I said this is the…”

Bobby quickly stopped himself after realising what he had said while Dianne and Claudia laughed awkwardly.

Claudia then joked: “Who wants to pull on that string?”

Bobby quickly said: “Anyway..,” in an attempt to move the conversation along.