Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier hints at new romance

BBC
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Bobby Brazier has hinted at a new romance in his life.

The EastEnders actor is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

It was previously reported that Bobby had avoided the Strictly curse by splitting from his girlfriend of 18 months Liberty Love ahead of the show.

Bobby and his pro partner Dianne Buswell

On Saturday night while Bobby and Dianne were awaiting the judges’ results, host Claudia Winkleman asked him how he practices his moves.

The EastEnders actor said: “I woke up one morning doing this [Bobby flung both arms into the air].”

“I woke myself up doing that. The week before, the person I shared a bed with, I turned and I said this is the…”

Dianne and her Strictly partner Bobby Brazier

Bobby quickly stopped himself after realising what he had said while Dianne and Claudia laughed awkwardly.

Claudia then joked: “Who wants to pull on that string?”

Bobby quickly said: “Anyway..,” in an attempt to move the conversation along.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us