Strictly Come Dancing pro ‘tests positive for Covid-19’

Rehearsals for the upcoming series are expected to kick off later this month

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, the professional dancer is currently self-isolating after contracting the deadly virus, ahead of rehearsals for the new season.

A source told The Sun: “This isn’t exactly the dream start. Obviously BBC bosses are panicking.”

“They are taking every caution to be Covid secure, and keep everyone safe, but can’t control everything.”

“Nadiya tested positive during one of the first meet-ups, during the studio rig. Thankfully none of the celebs have started training yet.”

The insider added: “Obviously the fear is that dancers and celebs will continue to test positive as the rehearsals and training starts for real later this month.”

“Yet more measures and precautions may need to be put in place – clearly execs won’t take any chances, and safety is their number one priority.”

A number of big name celebrities have already been announced for this year’s show.

McFly star Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson are all set to appear on the show.

Presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.

The BBC had no comment when contacted by Goss.ie.