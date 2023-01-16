Stephen Bear proposes to girlfriend after being found guilty in revenge porn case

Stephen Bear has proposed to his girlfriend Jessica Smith, after being found guilty of revenge porn.

The Ex On The Beach star, who is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film featuring his ex Georgia Harrison, popped the question at the Moulin Rouge in Paris over the weekend.

He shared the news on TikTok, writing: “She said yes! 💍❤️ That was best moment of my life so far .”

@8earzy She said yes! 💍❤️ That was best moment of my life so far . Not only did over 5,000 people see that in the Moulin Rouge in Paris. But it broadcasted live on the streets of France next to the Eiffel Tower for 100’s of thousands to see 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @Jess Lily means the world to me and im lucky to spend every day with you ❤️🐾 ♬ original sound – Stephen Bear

“Not only did over 5,000 people see that in the Moulin Rouge in Paris. But it broadcasted live on the streets of France next to the Eiffel Tower for 100’s of thousands to see 🙌🏽🙌🏽”

” @Jess Lily means the world to me and im lucky to spend every day with you ❤️🐾” Stephen added.

It comes one month after the reality star was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Stephen was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in January 2021, after he was accused of sharing an alleged sex tape of Georgia back in 2020.

In a statement last month, Georgia said: “Bear’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted.”

“I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal.”

Bear has been bailed until January 31st, and will return to Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing after a report has been prepared about him.

Since 2015 in England and Wales, it has been an offence for someone to share a private sexual image or video (online or offline) of someone without their consent and with the intention of causing them distress.

Under Section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Court Act 2015, this offence is punishable by up to two years in prison.

In February 2021, the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020, known as Coco’s Law, criminalised the non-consensual distribution of intimate images in Ireland.

If you are a victim of intimate image abuse or would like to report illegal content encountered online, you can now do so via hotline.ie.